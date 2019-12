A new study from the University of Michigan suggests that water births are no more risky than traditional births.

(NBC NEWS) —A new study suggests giving birth in water may not be as risky as some may think.

Researchers from the University of Michigan looked at data from over 2,400 births.

They found there were no differences in outcomes between water births and traditional births for NICU admissions.

The rates of postpartum hemorrhage were also similar.

The scientists say more research is needed to gauge the satisfaction level of women who have water births.

