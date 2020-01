New research from Penn State suggests that households in the US waste nearly a third of the food they buy.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is showing just how much food Americans are throwing out.

Researchers from Penn State analyzed data from 4,000 households.

They found that on average, Americans toss nearly a third of the food they buy!

That waste could be costing the average household about $1,800 a year.

Households with lower incomes, those who have to travel farther to reach a grocery store, and those who use a shopping list are less likely to waste food.

