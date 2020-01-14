Warmer temperatures health

An abnormally warmer year could be responsible for 1,600 more deaths by injury per year in the US.

(NBC NEWS) — Thousands of Americans could die from injuries as a result of global warming.

That is according to a new study.

Researchers looked at 38-years of health data from every state in the continental US.

They found an average temperature increase of about 3-degrees Fahrenheit may result in at least 1,600 additional deaths by injury each year.

Most of the deaths would be caused by drowning, transport accidents, assaults, and suicides.

The majority of the victims would be young men.

The states with potentially the highest number of deaths would be California, Texas, and Florida.

The scientists used the Paris Agreement scenarios of 1.5 and 2.0 degrees celsius (2.7 or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) increase in temperature.

