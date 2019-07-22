Want to sleep better? Take a shower before bed

New research finds that taking a bath or shower 90 minutes before bedtime could help you get better shuteye.

Biomedical engineers from the University of Texas at Austin finding that bathing 1 to 2 hours before bedtime in water of about 104 to 109 degrees can significantly improve your sleep.

After reviewing over 5,000 studies, researchers found that warm baths and showers stimulate the body’s internal system causing an increase in the circulation of blood from the internal core of the body to the hands and feet resulting in efficient removal of body heat and decline in body temperature, which aids in better sleep quality.

The study was published in the journal sleep medicine reviews.