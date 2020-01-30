Want to avoid coronavirus infection, this is the safest seat on the plane

The safest place to sit on an airplane while the coronavirus outbreak continues to expand may be the window seat

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re flying while the coronavirus is out there, how can you minimize risk on a plane of getting infected?

A new study in National Geographic thinks it has an answer for you.

The “fly healthy research team” at Emory University says those who were seated in the window had less contact with potentially infected people.

Those seated in aisle seats racked up 64 average contacts versus 12 with other passengers generally by moving about the cabin to use the lavatory or having contact with the airline’s crew members.

Sneeze or cough droplets can land on surfaces, such as tray tables or armrests.

The research was not conducted over long-haul flights, or on planes with two aisles and doesn’t account for the transmission by aerosols, which is possibly how coronavirus can be spread.

