WalletHub: City of Amarillo named one of the ‘Unhealthiest Cities in America’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Location matters when it comes to health. Some places promote wellness by expanding access to nutritious food and recreational facilities. Others strive to keep healthcare costs affordable for everyone or keep parks clean and well-maintained.

WalletHub compared more than 170 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators of good health. Their data set ranges from cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to fitness clubs per capita.

Amarillo came in 155 out of 174.

Their rankings include:

Health Care rank – 162

Food rank – 161

Fitness rank – 152

Green Space rank – 122

The highest-ranked city in America is San Francisco. The lowest-ranked is Brownsville, Texas.

The highest-ranked Texas city is Austin at 11.

Out of 16 cities in Texas, Amarillo came in at 11; just ahead of Lubbock, ranked 157th overall.

More from MyHighPlains.com: