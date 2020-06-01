W.H.O. does not recommend everyone wear a mask

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization says healthy people should not wear masks.
Instead, the WHO is only advising people showing symptoms of coronavirus, and those taking care of someone with the virus, to wear a mask.
The WHO has remained firm on their recommendations on masks since declaring the pandemic in march.
However, the CDC and other health organizations around the world are advising facial coverings to be worn by the general public.
The CDC says evidence of asymptomatic spread of the virus lead them to recommend cloth face coverings in public settings.
