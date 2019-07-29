Vitamin D supplements may help people with pre-diabetes and diabetes 2

(FOX NEWS) – New research says people with pre-diabetes and recently diagnosed “type two” diabetes may be able to slow the progress of their conditions by taking Vitamin D.

A study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology says the Vitamin D may help the body metabolize glucose.

96 people considered to be at high-risk for diabetes took part in the study.

The researchers found after the patients had taken Vitamin D for six months, the way insulin worked in their muscle tissue improved.

The study builds on other research that’s shown there is a worldwide problem with Vitamin D deficiency, which is linked to an inability to process sugar.

However, the scientists say the study only involved French Canadians, so the results might not be the same in the wider population.