Vitamin b6 and b12 linked to increased risk of hip fractures

(FOX NEWS) — Researchers took a close look at data from more than 75,000 postmenopausal women.

In particular, they focused on the subjects’ diet, health, intake of vitamins and medication consumption over a twenty year period.

During that period, more than 2,300 hip fractures were reported.

Researchers say women who took both b-6 and b-12 had a fifty percent higher chance of getting a hip fracture versus women who reported taking none or low levels of those same vitamins.

Researchers noting that these fractures occurred when the subjects took vitamin b-6 and b-12 in excess.

Despite the results, authors couldn’t concluded what exactly the relationship is between these vitamins and hip fractures.

Results of this study can be found in the Journal of the American Medical Association.