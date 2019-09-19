Vets see more pets with CBD toxicity

Some veterinarians say they're seeing an increase in pets suffering from marijuana toxicity, as CBD products are not yet regulated by the FDA.

(FOX NEWS) – Animal hospitals are seeing more cases of pets suffering from marijuana toxicity.

Veterinarians say this is partly due to more CBD pet products hitting the markets.

Some pet owners say they give their dogs the treats to lower anxiety so far, treats with CBD aren’t approved or regulated by the FDA, but are sold labeled as “nutritional supplements.”

However, experts say misleading labeling could incorrectly list the level of “THC” in the product.

Vets are saying the products could affect the kidney or liver.

Since 2016 CBD poisoning in pets has risen from 16 cases to almost 300 in 2019 so far.