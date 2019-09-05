Vegetarians might have a higher risk of stroke

A new study is suggesting very low cholesterol levels in vegetarians and vegans may increase the risk of a stroke.

(FOX NEWS) – A meat-free diet has been said to have many health benefits but now researchers are saying there may be one big draw-back to kicking chicken, beef and pork.

Vegetarians, vegans, pescatarians and other non-meat eaters may have an increased risk of stroke.

This according to a study published Wednesday in the journal “BMJ”.

Subjects who were vegan or vegetarian showed a 20 percent higher risk of stroke specifically hemorrhagic strokes caused when blood from an artery bleeds into the brain.

Lead researcher, Tammy Tong, says one explanation could be the very low levels of cholesterol seen in people who have removed meat from their diets.

Despite the results, scientists agree a diet without meat has many benefits to one’s cardiovascular health.