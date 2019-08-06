Vegan diets may help boost cancer treatments

A new study finds going vegan may help make chemotherapy treatments more effective for cancer patients.

(FOX NEWS) – Giving up a diet filled with animal products could help some cancer treatments work better according to a new study published in the journal “Nature.”

Scientists studied a metabolism affecting amino acid called Methionine which is often found in things like meat, fish, and dairy.

Mice with cancer were put on a diet free of the acid, and researchers found the growth of their tumors slowed down.

The study was then repeated on six human participants.

Researchers say the people’s metabolism was affected in a similar way to the mice’s study leader professor Jason Locasale of Duke University says this shows how “dietary manipulation can affect tumor-cell metabolism.”