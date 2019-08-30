Vaping Illnesses

Rep. Diana DeGette talks about Congress addressing vaping and e-cigarettes as Colorado updates the investigation into vaping-related illnesses.

DENVER (NBC NEWS) – A Colorado lawmaker is leading the charge to increase federal regulation on the types of vaping products being blamed for the recent surge of illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 190 cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported across the country many of which are teens and young adults.

While the exact cause of the illnesses is not known, doctors believe it could be linked to a liquid used in all e-cigarettes.

During a news conference in colorado today, federal and state officials confirmed a second case of sudden and severe lung illness tied to vaping.

Because of that, US Representative Diana Degette is proposing two new bills that would curb youth vaping.

The first would ban the sale of flavored nicotine products in the US unless the companies that manufacture them can prove they are safe.

The second would raise the minimum age required to buy such products from 18 to 21.

Degette also serves as chair of the house oversight panel that’s responsible for overseeing the nation’s health care industry.

She said it’s up to Congress to pass the proposed legislation in order to keep young Americans safe.

Degette is hopeful that her bill to raise the minimum age to buy flavored nicotine products from 18 to 21… Will pass both the house and senate this fall.