Vaping and lung disease

(FOX NEWS) – Health officials are investigating about 100 cases of lung diseases that have been linked to vaping and the use of e-cigarettes.

People in 14 states have been affected.

Many of them are teenagers and young adults.

Several have been hospitalized, with some of the patients requiring intensive care and ventilators.

Medical authorities say they’re not sure if all of them will fully recover.

Their most serious symptoms include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Health experts say they know substances in e-liquids pose health hazards, but little is known about the short- and long-term health risks posed by e-cigarettes.