A new study from the University of Pennsylvania suggests that vaping immediately impacts the function of blood vessels, even when it doesn't contain nicotine.

(NBC NEWS) – using e-cigarettes just one time can have a negative impact on your health.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania had 31 non-smoking adults take 16 puffs from an e-cigarette that had tobacco flavoring but no nicotine.

They also underwent MRI exams before and after vaping.

MRI data showed the single e-cigarette use reduced blood flow in the large artery that supplies blood to the thigh and leg.

The blood vessels in that artery were also impaired.