Vaping and flu risk

PHILADELPHIA (NBC NEWS) – As vaping is being blamed for deaths and sicknesses, some medical experts now say e-cigarette usage could also make people more susceptible to contracting influenza.

According to medical experts, those who vape or use electronic cigarettes could have a weakened immune system, making their lungs more susceptible to illnesses like the cold or the flu.

Which is why Doctor Gregory Cannon and the CDC recommend that people stop vaping.

According to the CDC, there are more than 500 cases of possible lung illnesses associated with vaping – there have also been several deaths.

With flu season here, experts are worried about the effects vaping could have on the lungs – they say it could mean more cases of the flu.