Vaccination Rates

New research from the CDC show that nearly all of children entering kindergarten have received their state-required school vaccines. However, a second CDC study shows that economic hurdles keep some children from getting vaccinated.

(NBC NEWS) —

The majority of young children in the US are getting their recommended vaccinations.

That is according to a new CDC report which shows that nearly 95-percent of kindergartners received their state required vaccines last school year.

That includes the MMR vaccine.

The data also shows that while the overall percentage of those with exemption increased slightly, it was still a small proportion.

And a second CDC study shows one of the biggest reasons why kids are not getting vaccines is the result of economic issues.

That includes lack of health insurance, living in rural areas or living below the poverty line.