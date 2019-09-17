Vaccinated doctor in Pennsylvania catches Measles

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) —The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a second case of measles in York County.

WGAL has also learned from Wellspan Health that the patient is a physician with the Stony Brook Health Center. We’re told Dr. Jennifer McCabe was fully immunized, but the immunization was not fully effective.

“I’ve decided to disclose my measles diagnosis because I believe public education regarding this virus is in the best interest of our community,” McCabe said in an online statement.

