Using cannabis while pregnant may increase odds of autism

A new study shows women who use cannabis while they're pregnant may have an increased risk of having a child with autism

(FOX NEWS) — Cannabis use during pregnancy may increase the odds of autism in babies.

Researchers from the Ottawa Hospital and affiliated institutions analyzed more than 500,000 births in Ontario from April 2007 to March 2012.

They found an association between maternal cannabis use in pregnancy and incidences of autism spectrum disorder in their children.

The study says women who used cannabis during pregnancy were about 1.5 times more likely to have a child with autism.

Researchers note their findings only show an association between cannabis use and autism.

The research, which was published Monday in the journal “Nature,” also does not mention details about the cannabis use of expecting mothers, such as how much was consumed and how often.

