US life expectancy on the decline

US life expectancy is still on the decline. Here's why

(CNN) — The average length of time Americans are expected to live is declining.

Overdoses, suicides, alcohol-related illnesses and obesity are largely to blame.

That’s according to new research published online by medical journal JAMA.

Of all age groups, adults 25 to 64 years old saw the largest increase in mortality rates, 6-percent.

The northeast is suffering from the biggest increase in deaths.

The US had been making steady progress.

Life expectancy increased to 78 years old over the last half-century.

But the pace slowed over time.

Meanwhile, other countries with high income continue to see a steady rise in life expectancy.

