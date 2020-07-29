United Supermarkets suggest combatting COVID-19 from the inside out with good nutrition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shoppers have been lining the produce and fruit sections hoping to boost their immune system before coronavirus has a chance to attack it.

“Our insides are actually really important, so you’re kind of fortifying the troops when you are working up your immune system and a lot of people want to focus on some great vitamins and minerals,” Dietitian at United Supermarkets Brenda Garcia said.

According to Garcia, vitamin C and zinc are the stars of the show right now. Zinc can usually be found in high protein sources like meat and nuts.

“Zinc typically has a way in decreasing the way that viruses can kind of get into your cells, so viruses work by latching onto your cells and then using that by letting themselves replicate. What zinc does is it helps prevent them from getting in the first place,” Garcia explained.

As far as the vitamin C is concerned, there are foods you will see at any grocery store.

“Vitamin C is really easy to come by when you stick to the produce section. Hatch green chilies. That’s actually an excellent source and watermelon is an excellent source,” Garcia said.

United said they understand not everyone eats the same type of food.

For those who have food allergies or are trying to stick with a specific diet, professionals suggest looking at other options to get the same nutrients.

More from MyHighPlains.com: