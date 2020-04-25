Ultraviolet lights shouldn’t be used to sterilize hands, skin, W.H.O. Says

(FOX NEWS) — During a briefing Thursday, President Trump suggested researchers look into the possibility of using UV lights to fight COVID-19.
However, according to the WHO, “UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin, as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.”
The organization’s web site includes a “myth busters” section, which debunks rumors about the virus.
The WHO stresses that the best way to protect yourself against coronavirus is through frequent hand washing.
