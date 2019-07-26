U.S. Opioid prescription rates higher than other countries

Opioid prescription rates for American doctors may be higher than physicians in other countries, new findings show

Opioid prescription rates for doctors in the US may be higher than physicians in other countries, according to a new study.

Findings showed about 79 percent of patients who reported feeling pain during hospital visits in the US received opioid prescriptions.

That’s compared to 51 percent of patients in seven other countries.

After analyzing over 500 patients in the united states, as well as nearly 500 patients in academic hospitals in Canada, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, New Zealand and the UK researchers, “observed that physicians in the US more frequently prescribed opioid analgesics during hospitalizations than physicians working in other countries.”

The study was published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine.