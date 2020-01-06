U.S. on track for one of the worst flu seasons in decades

(CNN) — America’s top infectious disease doctor believes this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm.

While he says it is impossible to say how the flu season will play out, it’s on track to be among the deadliest in recent history.

At least 2,900 people in the US have died from influenza so far this flu season.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 6.4-million flu illnesses and 55,000 hospitalizations.

Children are particularly susceptible to influenza b, this season’s dominant strain.

Fauci urges everyone older than six months to get a flu shot, if they haven’t already.

More from MyHighPlains.com: