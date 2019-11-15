U.N. lauches first-ever cheaper insulin to expand diabetic treatments

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the start of a pilot program to prequalify human insulin to increase treatment for diabetes in low- and middle-income countries.

(FOX NEWS) — The high cost of insulin may end up being a thing of the past for millions of diabetics around the world.

The World Health Organization has announced plans to diversify insulin production on a global scale.

The move comes as “World Diabetes Day” was marked around the world on Thursday.

Officials with the organization, which is part of the United Nations, say diabetes is becoming much more prevalent at a time when the supply of insulin is too low and prices are too high.

The agency’s two-year pilot project involves evaluating insulin developed by pharmaceutical companies to ensure quality and affordability.

If enough manufacturers participate, the program would be expanded to provide insulin to more patients.