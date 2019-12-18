Two apples a day prevents heart attacks

(FOX NEWS) — You know an apple a day keeps the doctor away. So what could two apples do?

Researchers at the University of Reading in England say eating two apples a day can actually prevent heart attacks.

They studied the effects of eating two apples a day on 40 people with slightly high cholesterol and found their “bad” cholesterol known as “LDL”, for “low-density lipoproteins”,went down about four-percent.

“Bad cholesterol” can block arteries and trigger a heart attack.

The scientists also found people had more relaxed blood vessels and no reduction in the “good HDL” high-density lipoproteins.

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

