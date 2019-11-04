Turns out Americans have plenty of time to exercise

A new study revealing how men and woman use their time, shows people using a large chunk of it to scroll through social media instead of working out.

(FOX NEWS) — Thanks to a recent study, using “not enough free time” as an excuse to skip the gym is not going to work out anymore.

Research conducted by the Rand Corporation finds the average American has at least four and a half hours of free time per day but they don’t spend it in the gym.

Analyzing data collected from the American time use survey, women spend about five percent of free time exercising and men devote a little over six percent with the majority of free time spent scrolling through social media, or mindless screen time.

Researchers say the goal of this study is to raise people’s awareness on how they spend their time and just how much of it is wasted behind a screen.