TTUHSC to Offer Free Tests on National Memory Screening Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of National Memory Screening Day, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Department of Internal Medicine will conduct no-cost, confidential memory screenings for people at risk for developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TTUHSC School of Medicine First floor lobby.

The TTUHSC Department of Internal Medicine conducts more than 50 free memory tests each year in conjunction with National Memory Screening Day.

While a memory screen cannot diagnose a specific illness, it will indicate if a person needs a follow-up evaluation from a qualified health care professional. Early detection of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can greatly improve one’s quality of life.

A station also will be available to provide no-cost Medicare open enrollment counseling.