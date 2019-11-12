TTUHSC to Offer Free Tests on National Memory Screening Day

For Your Health
Posted: / Updated:
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Shield_-41797074987629063

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of National Memory Screening Day, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Department of Internal Medicine will conduct no-cost, confidential memory screenings for people at risk for developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TTUHSC School of Medicine First floor lobby.

The TTUHSC Department of Internal Medicine conducts more than 50 free memory tests each year in conjunction with National Memory Screening Day.

While a memory screen cannot diagnose a specific illness, it will indicate if a person needs a follow-up evaluation from a qualified health care professional. Early detection of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can greatly improve one’s quality of life.

A station also will be available to provide no-cost Medicare open enrollment counseling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss