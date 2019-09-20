TTUHSC hosts Amarillo’s Fall Medication Cleanout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will be hosting a medical cleanout Saturday, September 21.

People will be able to properly get rid of unused, unwanted and expired medications.

Since it began in 2009, more than 48,000 pounds of medications and more than 3,000 pounds of needles or syringes have been collected and disposed throughout the state.

Needles or syringes must be in a hard plastic container. You can also bring old receipts, bills, and taxes to get shredded for free.

The event will be at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.