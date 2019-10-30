1  of  8
Tremor Control: New Device Offers Relief

Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors.

by: Hilary Hunt

(KARK)  Doctors from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are looking into new ways to reduce and hopefully stop essential tremors for patients.

Recently UAMS held a therapeutic trial utilizing a new wearable device called the Cala Trio. It resembles a watch and uses neuromodulation therapy. 

John Kilgore participated in the trial.

Kilgore struggles with essential tremors. He, along with more than three dozen others, joined the trial at UAMS.

“After the use of the simulator it just completely went away and I thought this works,” Kilgore says.

