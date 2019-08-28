Total Heart Disease deaths on the rise

New research from Northwestern University shows total heart disease deaths are on the rise.

(NBC NEWS) – More people are dying from preventable heart disease conditions.

Researchers from Northwestern University studied CDC data of all deaths between 1999 and 2017.

They found deaths from stroke and diabetes declined from 1999 to 2010 but have since leveled off.

However, deaths from high blood pressure have increased especially among African Americans.

Experts say most could have been prevented through a healthy diet, exercise and by not smoking.

While the study did not pinpoint a cause for the increase, the scientists believe the rise in obesity may be a factor.