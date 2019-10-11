Top myths people believe about sleep

From training your body to run off of little sleep, to needing less sleep the older you get - a new study says these are some of the top sleep myths.

(FOX NEWS) — Americans may know more fiction than fact when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study in conjunction with mattress advisor.

Researchers working to debunk common sleeping myths analyzed the beliefs of 2,000 people.

The study found over 30 percent think having a nightcap before bed would help them sleep better.

This while, three in ten think falling asleep in front of the tv is good.

Health officials say alcohol does not aid with sleep, and the blue light from a tv interferes with melatonin production.

Researchers also say 20 percent falsely think the average person swallows eight spiders a year while sleeping.

And, 24 percent believe the myth they can train their body to run off of less sleep over time.