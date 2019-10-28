Too much salt may make you gain weight

Traditional thinking has been that salty foods make people drink more water, but scientists found that it actually reduces thirst and makes people more prone to overeating

(FOX NEWS) — New research showing that consuming too much salt could lead to weight gain.

Many people believe that eating salty foods makes a person drink more water.

However, scientists from Vanderbilt University found that it actually reduces thirst and makes people more likely to overeat, gain weight or develop metabolic syndrome, which can lead to diabetes and other serious conditions.

Most Americans consume 50 percent more salt than recommended so researchers are stressing the importance of cutting back on one’s salt intake.

The study was published in “the journal of clinical investigation.”