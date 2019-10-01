It's a condition that can impact your baby's ability to breast-feed, eat solid food, even speak and you may not even know about it.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WPTV) — Mealtime is a happy time in the Ledford house with 15-month-old Cam.

But it wasn’t always this way.

Angela Ledford says, “He would try but he would gag and choke and then just take it out of his mouth and throw it and I felt this happened for so long, past the stage where a baby would naturally do that.”

As an infant, Cam had a tongue tie. Meaning his tongue was tethered too tightly to the floor of his mouth.

He had difficulty with breast-feeding like many tongue tied babies but that wasn’t angela’s only concern.

Ledford says, “He could survive with a tongue tie but could he thrive? Could he eat the foods I felt he needed to eat.”

So she sought out pediatric dentist Dr. Saadia Mohammad.

She says its not a new problem but the procedure is becoming more common.

Dr. Saadia Mohammad says, “As the pendulum has swung back to breast-feeding and moms are encountering the problems with the baby’s latch, its surfacing again.”

In just minutes, Dr. Mohammad uses a laser to release the tie and improve the tongue’s movement.

Dr. Mohammad says, “You are changing your child’s life.”

Two months later, Cam is an eating machine and Angela wants other moms to know this is out there.

Angela says “To me this is proof that we did the right thing because he’s now at the level i think he should be.”

Dr. Mohammad says there are also moth exercises and stretches that must be performed afterwards to keep the tissue from reattaching.