Toddlers, babies eat too much sugar

Nearly all toddlers, and the majority of babies, eat too much added sugar in the US, study says

(CNN) — Nearly all toddlers in the US are eating too much added sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends children less than two years of age not have any added sugars but a new study found 98 percent of toddler do.

Researchers found foods with the most added sugar were fruit drinks, baked goods, and flavored yogurt.

The study however did find that overall sugar consumption for toddlers and infants has dropped.

Which could be good news in curbing health conditions like obesity, cavities, and asthma.

For more information about the study, check out the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.