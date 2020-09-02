Tobacco Free Amarillo says pandemic might be the time to quit vaping

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tobacco Free Amarillo is telling people that the pandemic might be the time to quit if you vape.

Wednesday, the group was at the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to discuss a Standford University study saying that teens who vape are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Executive Director Megan Williams said they want to inform citizens of the additional dangers vaping poses for teens during this pandemic.

“Stanford University just came out with a study that shows that teens and adults that vape have a five times higher likelihood of getting COVID-19,” said William. “We also know that kids who vape have a poorer prognosis or adults that vape for that matter have a poorer prognosis if they do get COVID-19.”

For more tips on how to quit smoking, visit Tobacco Free Amarillo’s website.

