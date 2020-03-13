Tips to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is something that we’re seeing on our own social media feeds, rumors and falsehoods spreading on social media, stoking fear and misinformation surrounding coronavirus.

The City of Amarillo said there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo or anywhere on the High Plains

We wanted to talk with an expert and ask straightforward questions and separate facts from fear surrounding COVID-19

Dr. Todd Bell with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center told us washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer is the best way to prevent becoming sick.

The usage of face masks should only be used by people who are sick as Bell said it does stop the spread of germs.

Dr. Bell said if you are not sick, wearing a mask does nothing. He said it can also limit supplies for people like health care professionals who need them most.

Dr. Bell also said that stockpiling cases of water and toilet paper is unnecessary. He also said that it is best to fact check your information on the coronavirus from reliable sources like the CDC.

“However much toilet paper they needed last month, they’ll need this month. It doesn’t cause diarrhea, there is not going to be a run on toilet paper. Most of our toilet paper we don’t ship form out of the country, there won’t be a shortage,’ said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell said if someone feels sick to call ahead to the doctor. That way they can advise whether you should schedule an appointment, or just wait it out at home.

