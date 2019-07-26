Tips on tick removal

Disease carrying ticks can be found in more places than ever before.
And disease cases from ticks have doubled, according to the CDC.
Cleveland Clinic doctors warn if you find a tick on your skin, it’s important to know how to remove it safely to reduce the likelihood of infection.
To remove, first use fine-tipped tweezers grabbing the tick as close to the skin as possible.
Then, pull upward with steady, even pressure until it’s removed but, be careful squeezing a tick when trying to remove it from your skin, could lead to bacteria and germs getting into your body causing infection.
After removing a tick, wash the area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
Prevention is key when it comes to avoiding a tick bite.
Wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants, help keep ticks out.
The lighter colors also make it easier to spot ticks on clothing.
If you have concerns about a tick bite or develop a rash after being bitten, call your doctor.