Tips for boosting your immune system

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re looking to give your immune system a boost, it may be a good idea to start in the grocery store.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic reminding people today of ways to boost their immunity during the pandemic.

Eating diet rich in fiber can help with immune function, along with maintaining a healthy weight, sleeping well and lowering your stress levels.

Doctors also say drinking alcohol can poorly impact your immune system, as it can make sleeping more difficult and cause weight gain.

More from MyHighPlains.com: