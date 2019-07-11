Times you shouldn’t use hand sanitizer

From touching raw meat and having just used the restroom - here's when health experts say you need to ditch the sanitizer for actual soap and water.

Germaphobes take note.

Health experts talking to “Reader’s Digest” say there’s certain cases when you shouldn’t use hand sanitizer.

If you think someone around you may be sick from the flu Dr. Graham Snyder, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, says standard hand washing is better in preventing the spread of illness.

Snyder also urges caution when using hand sanitizer around children citing inhalation of alcohol-based sanitizer can be toxic.

And when it comes to handling food, soap and water will outweigh hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sanitizers is not as effective in killing the germs on your hands from the grease of raw meat.