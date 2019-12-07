Time-restricted eating may help fight diabetes, heart disease

A clinical study finds eating within a 10-hour window not only promotes weight loss, but can also improve health for those with metabolic syndrome.

(FOX NEWS) — When it comes to meal-time, watching the clock might be a key step to boosting your health.

According to a new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, time-restricted eating can help fight diabetes and heart disease.

Researchers from the Salk Institute and the University of California San Diego found eating all of your meals within a ten-hour window may improve the health of those with metabolic syndrome.

Not only does it promote weight loss, experts say the method lowers blood pressure and cholesterol.

And, it produces more stable blood sugar and insulin levels.

Researchers say the findings should be incorporated into the treatment plans for patients with life-altering medical conditions.

