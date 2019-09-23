TikTok Doc Takes On Vaping

A Minnesota doctor is using the popular video platform TikTok to teach teens about the dangers of vaping.

(KARE) In a small clinic in North Minneapolis, Minnesota a budding celebrity is making her mark.

“I post my videos on TikTok. I usually post about one every day or two,” Dr. Rose Marie Leslie says.

TikTok, for those who’ve never heard of it, is a social media site that’s very popular among teens and young adults.

Dr. Leslie, 29, heard about the video platform through a friend and decided to give it a try.

At first, the videos were all about being funny, and poking fun at life, Leslie says.

Her videos attracted a few hundred views at first, but then Leslie started posting about health topics, and started sharing more about her life as a medical resident.

“That’s when the videos sort of took off and got a lot more views,” Dr. Leslie says.

She soon realized many of the younger users on TikTok had an interest in health care.

So, she decided to use her new platform to teach them about one of the biggest health problems teens now face, e-cigarettes.

“It’s very relevant right now and it’s affecting a lot of people,” Dr. Leslie says.

Pretty soon her videos went from thousands of views to millions of views.

One video in particular now has more than three and a half million views.

“The lung x-ray I showed in that video is very worrisome and the visual of that really grabbed people’s attention,” Dr. Leslie says.

Read more: https://kare11.tv/2ktPV2y