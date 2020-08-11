Thunderstorms may make asthma attacks worse, study says

Thunderstorms cause spikes in asthma attack hospitalizations according to a new study

(FOX NEWS) — Thunderstorms may make asthma attacks worse for seniors according to a study published Monday in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.”

To conduct their research, scientists analyzed insurance claims and data for medicare patients and atmospheric and lightning data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1999 to 2012.

They found emergency visits for acute respiratory illness significantly increased during the days before major thunderstorms among medicare beneficiaries particularly those with asthma or COPD.

The study says “rises in particulate matter concentration and temperature,” may be the reason for the spike.

