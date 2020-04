AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Businesses are getting creative right now in the interest of social distancing, It’s the same with health clinics. Three of Exceptional Emergency Centers locations are now offering curbside ER care.

Those locations are listed below. Curbside care is available from 8 am to 6 pm every day while walk-ins are still available 24/7.

2105 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79109

5800 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79119

2101 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106