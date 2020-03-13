Those with type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of getting coronavirus

People living with type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk of getting covid-19 the change in their blood sugar levels makes fighting infections harder.

(FOX NEWS) — When Tom Hanks announced on Wednesday, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are infected with the coronavirus, it drew attention to the increased risks diabetics may face from covid-19.

The actor has type two diabetes.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say diabetics can have fluctuations in blood glucose levels, and possible complications, that can make it harder to treat a viral infection.

Doctors also say the virus may thrive in an environment of elevated blood glucose.

They say diabetes type two compromises the immune system making it more difficult for the body to fight the virus.

All of this can result in a longer recovery period when a person with type two diabetes becomes infected with the virus.

