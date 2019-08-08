This is what kids really want from their family

Over 50 percent of American children say the number one thing they want from their families is quality bonding time.

(FOX NEWS) – Listen up moms and dads, research is shedding light on what kids really want from their parents and the answer may surprise you.

According to a new “OnePoll” study examining children ages six to 17, roughly 73 percent say they crave more bonding time with their family.

The study found the most common ways kids wanted to spend time included going to the beach, exercising, or playing a sport.

Other activities also making the list include going shopping, eating out, and watching movies together at home.

Researchers say even though kids are indicating they want more opportunities to connect.

About 90 percent of the children surveyed say they consider their family to be close.