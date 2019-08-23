This is the perfect nap length according to sleep doctors

People looking for the perfect amount of shut eye during their naps should only be sleeping between 20-30 minutes.

(FOX NEWS) – Listen up sleepy heads.

Make sure you set your alarms for no more than 30 minutes the next time you lie down for a nap.

All the time you need for the perfect nap is between 20 to 30 minutes according to the director of the Duke Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Program.

Doctor Sujay Kansagra says this time period will help you feel less groggy and can elevate your mood.

Feel like you may need a longer nap?

Sleeping more than 30 minutes may confuse your circadian rhythm.

Kansagra says sleeping for 90 minutes can cause you to enter a deeper sleep cycle which can actually make you feel more tired than you were before.