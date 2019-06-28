This is the germiest spot in your car

A new survey suggests the driver's side floor mat is the germiest spot in your whole car.

As much as we may love our cars, we have to face the fact – they’re rolling germ incubators!

And it turns out the germiest spot in a vehicle isn’t the steering wheel or door handle.

It’s the driver’s side floor mat.

Experts measured the volume of bacteria, yeast, and mold to come to that conclusion.

A report in “real simple” says it’s a good idea to keep the mat clean, especially since you might drop something, like the car keys, onto it.

The report says to remove all floor mats periodically and shake them out.

Then sprinkle them with baking soda.

Let the baking soda sit for half an hour before vacuuming it up.

If any stains linger, you may want to seek professional help.