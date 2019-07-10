This is how many hours it takes to make a friend

Research finds exactly how many hours it takes to cultivate a new relationship and it may take longer than you think.

When it comes to making new friends, a study says you really have to put in the time.

Researchers from the University of Kansas found the exact amount of time it takes to make a new friend.

They identified three different categories of relationships.

Finding people who spend 40 to 60 hours together have a casual friendship.

While those who hang out for 80 to 100 hours have a regular friendship.

That may not sound like a long time but, researchers say the more time you invest, the stronger your connection gets.

Turns out, it takes more than 200 hours to develop the closest relationships.

The study’s authors say the effort is worth it.

Having a strong network of friends can have a big impact on your mental well-being.