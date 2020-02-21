This is how long you should wash your hands for

(FOX NEWS) — When it comes to preventing illnesses this cold and flu season you may be washing your hands all wrong.
This according to Doctor Sarah Borwein in an interview with insider.com.
Borwein is advising people to wash their hands for as long as it takes to sing “happy birthday” twice, that’s about 20 seconds.
She says this is the minimum amount of time needed to remove harmful germs.
Adding, it’s important to also scrub the back of your hands, your wrists, between your fingers, and under your fingernails.
But, the medical professional also says washing for too long can be harmful saying extreme hand washing can cause skin to become dry, cracked, and even bleed leading to infections.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo: GPS Fleet tracking system helps city save more than $19,000 a month
- Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County
- Sod Poodles announce reading program presented by Kumon
- Doctors Partner With Barbershops to Save Lives
- Crockett police search for elderly woman; nephew wanted in connection to her disappearance