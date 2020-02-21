This is how long you should wash your hands for

Some medical professionals are sharing their advice on how long you need to wash your hands to help prevent you from getting sick this season.

(FOX NEWS) — When it comes to preventing illnesses this cold and flu season you may be washing your hands all wrong.

This according to Doctor Sarah Borwein in an interview with insider.com.

Borwein is advising people to wash their hands for as long as it takes to sing “happy birthday” twice, that’s about 20 seconds.

She says this is the minimum amount of time needed to remove harmful germs.

Adding, it’s important to also scrub the back of your hands, your wrists, between your fingers, and under your fingernails.

But, the medical professional also says washing for too long can be harmful saying extreme hand washing can cause skin to become dry, cracked, and even bleed leading to infections.

More from MyHighPlains.com: